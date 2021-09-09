Breaking bad famed Bob Odenkirk back to work on 'Better Call Saul'

09 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 01:26 pm

Bob Odenkirk attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Bob Odenkirk attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters

American actor Bob Odenkirk took to his Twitter to let his fans know that his health has been restored and is back on the sets of "Better Call Saul".

Alongside posting a photo where Odenrik is sitting on a makeup chair and getting all set to kickstart the shoot, the actor penned, "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

In July, the veteran actor suffered a 'small heart attack' and collapsed on the sets of "Better Call Saul"

Odenkirk is currently working on the sixth season of the hit show.

"Better Call Saul" is a prequel to the monster hit show "Breaking Bad" which aired for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. Odenkirk played the role of Saul Goodman, an attorney for Walter White, essayed by Bryan Cranston.

Bob Odenkirk was nominated for four prime-time Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards for playing the role of Saul.  

 

