Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to appear as guest stars in ‘Better call Saul’

Brayan Cranston and Aaron Paul - who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively in the popular crime drama Breaking Bad – are set to make a guest appearance in the final season of "Better Call Saul."

Ever since, the spinoff of "Breaking Bad" titled "Better Call Saul" hit AMC, fans were eager to know if Cranston and Paul would make an appearance on the show.

Peter Gould co-creator of the series confirmed Brayan Cranston and Aaron Paul's appearance in the upcoming season at PaleyFest LA on a "Better Call Saul" panel moderated by Variety television editor Michael Schneider.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said on the panel. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season," said Gould.

"Breaking Bad" followed the story of a former teacher turned drug king Walter White and comrade Jesse Pinkman. Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, played the role of a lawyer who eventually becomes their ally.

The spinoff chronicles the origin of Saul Goodman.

"Better Call Saul" is set to premiere on 18 April on AMC.