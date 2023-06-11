Bryan Cranston taking a break from acting

Bryan Cranston taking a break from acting

Bryan Cranston clarifies he is taking a break, not retiring from acting in 2026.

Bryan Cranston. Photo: Collected
Bryan Cranston. Photo: Collected

In a recent interview with British GQ, Bryan Cranston made headlines when he discussed his plans to step away from acting in 2026.

However, the 67-year-old actor clarified his statements, emphasizing that he is not retiring but rather taking a break from the entertainment industry.

The Breaking Bad star explained that his three-year exit plan from Hollywood does not signify the end of his career. While he intends to close down his production company and sell his stake in Dos Hombres, the Mezcal company he co-founded with Aaron Paul, Cranston took to social media to clarify that this move is simply hitting the "pause button."

On Instagram, Cranston stated, "I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!"

The famous Hollywood personality expressed his desire to spend quality time with his wife, Robin Dearden, in a way that hasn't been possible in the last 25 years.

Cranston believes this break will provide them with new hopes, goals, and experiences as they navigate their "latter years" together.

During his self-imposed hiatus, the "Your Honor" actor plans to disconnect from social media, step away from business ventures, and indulge in reading classic novels that he has always wanted to explore. The actor acknowledged that he is beginning to run out of fresh ideas in playing the characters he is offered, and he sees this break as an opportunity to "reset" his career.

While expressing gratitude for the incredible ride of the past two decades, including his Emmy-winning portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad, Cranston admitted that he is looking for a more expanded life experience to replenish his soul and approach future roles in a more authentic manner.

However, Cranston assured fans that he has several projects lined up before his 70th birthday, including the upcoming comedy film Jackpot, co-starring Jennifer Garner, and the possibility of returning to Broadway.

In closing, the 'Jackpot' star expressed deep gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career. He wished them well and assured them that he will see them down the road.

"For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career...I wish all of you well…and I'll see you down the road," he said.

The actor's decision to take a break is a personal choice aimed at rejuvenation and rediscovery, paving the way for new and exciting chapters in his life and career.

