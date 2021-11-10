‘Better Call Saul’s final season will air in two parts

Glitz

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 11:28 am

Better Call Saul is a crime drama series and a prequel/spin-off of AMC’s immensely popular Breaking Bad

Variety has confirmed that Better Call Saul's sixth and final season will air in two parts. 

Season Six is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022 and will consist of 13 episodes.

Better Call Saul is a crime drama series and a prequel/spin-off of AMC's immensely popular Breaking Bad. 

The series features characters from Breaking Bad including the titular conman and lawyer Saul Goodman played by Bob Odenkirk, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), as well as several original characters. 

The cast also includes Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton.

Better Call Saul is from Breaking Bad creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who served as an executive on the series' predecessor. 

Over the course of five seasons, Better Call Saul has received 39 Emmy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, three Critics' Choice Awards nominations, and won a Peabody Award in 2018.

Filming for the critically acclaimed drama's last season began in March 2021 but paused as a result of Odenkirk's heart attack that July. 

