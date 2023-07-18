Britney Spears and Will.i.am set to release their new song 'Mind Your Business'

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have collaborated for a new song titled "Mind Your Business" which will be out on Tuesday.

Will.i.am took to Twitter on Monday and posted a teaser clip for the new song. He also tagged Britney in the post, writing: "UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears #MINDyourBUSINESS".

It is being seen as another effort to revive the fan following and love for Britney's music. Interestingly, this will be Britney's second release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

In 2022, Britney collaborated with Elton John on their "Hold Me Closer" duet. The song went on to become her first top-10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth time that Britney and Will.i.am have worked together. They first collaborated in 2011 for "Big Fat Bass," which was relased on Britney's "Femme Fatale" album.

"Scream & Shout," the lead single from Will.i.am's "Willpower" record was their second work together. In 2013, Will.i.am executive-produced "Britney Jean," which included the hit track "Work Bitch."

Notably, in June Britney indicated that she had "quit the business", in a post on Instagram. She wrote: "I guess it was all those rules you know !!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted to give a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!".