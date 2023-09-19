Badhon’s first Hindi film 'Khufiya' set to release on Netflix

'Rehana Maryam Noor' famed Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhon will make her Hindi film debut with 'Khufiya', directed by Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, based on Amar Bhushan's novel 'Escape to Nowhere'.

Talking to The Business Standard about the film Badhon said, "Even though my screen time in this film isn't extensive, the movie holds significant importance for me."

"Working under the guidance of the acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj was a valuable learning experience. Additionally, sharing the screen with co-stars like Tabu and Ashish Vidyarthi enriched my journey. Throughout the shoot, I had the privilege of interacting with them and gaining insights," Badhon said.

"Now, I eagerly await the film's release, as it will determine how my performance resonates with the audience," she added.

The movie is scheduled to be released on streaming site Netflix on 5 October. It stars Bollywood stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and others.