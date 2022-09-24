Badhon’s much anticipated Khufiya teaser out

The much anticipated Khufiya teaser from Vishal Bhardwaj was released on Saturday on Netflix's official social media channels. Azmeri Haque Badhon will make her Bollywood debut through this movie, marking it as an important occasion for the Bangladeshi audience.

In the teaser, Badhon's cryptic yet alluring appearance will draw anyone's attention. The teaser suggests the film will be an espionage drama with elements of mystery and betrayal.

The one-minute twenty-four seconds long clip features a voiceover from Tabu, describing a mysterious individual (Azmeri Haque Badhon) through poetic references.

The spy thriller's screenplay is based on writer Amar Bhushan's 'Escape to Nowhere', which was inspired by true events. The film will also mark Vishal Bhardwaj's feature film return after Pataakha (2018).

