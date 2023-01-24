Badhon: I contemplated suicide

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
24 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:00 am

Related News

Badhon: I contemplated suicide

Sohel Ahsan
24 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Azmeri Haque Badhon. Illustration: TBS
Azmeri Haque Badhon. Illustration: TBS

After a long hiatus, popular actor Azmeri Haque Badhon is back in front of the camera. This time around she starred in the recently released Chorki web series 'Guti', directed by Shankha Das Gupta. 

Badhon plays the role of a drug dealer. "Our viewers are very used to seeing female characters, in dramas or movies, through a very specific lens. With that in mind, I  tried to present my character in a completely different way. I am very happy with the outcome," she said. 

Badhon has also recently won the Best Actress Award at National Film Awards 2021 for her role in the movie 'Rehena Maryam Noor'. 

Before Badhon was famous, after just having passed her HSC examinations, she got admitted to a private medical college. But that was when she faced a great hurdle in life. She married into a conservative family and they did not appreciate her goals and aspirations. She was forced to drop out and, as a result, depression settled in. 

"There was a time when I contemplated suicide. I would have done it at any time. But, at some point, I saw the Lux beauty pageant where the winner would get a chance to play the heroine of Humayun Ahmed's Daruchini Dwip," said Badhon. " I took part in the competition. I made it to the finals and became runner up. My depression faded afterwards. I received Tk three lakh prize money, which I used to restart my medical studies. My life began anew."

Badhon had never been involved with any kind of cultural activities prior to the Lux pageant, but she slowly learned to act and model and starred in various dramas. 

Badhon remarried in 2010, at the height of her acting career. Her daughter Saira was born in her short-lived second marriage, and to keep the custody of her child, Badhon had to resort to fighting her case in family court. 

Amidst all difficulties, she pushed forward. After getting the guardianship of her daughter in 2018, she found some stability in her personal life. From there she refocused on her media related work. She prepared herself for the camera in various ways, starting with regular visits to the gym regularly and maintaining her fitness.

Despite several offers, Badhon did not sign up for too many commercial films. She looked to truly reinvent herself. And that opportunity too came to her quickly – she landed the lead role in the movie 'Rehena Maryam Noor', directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad.

She studied the character for about a year. The film was shot in Comilla where she stayed for two months. Her life turned around for the better after the movie was screened at France's Cannes Film Festival. Badhon's presence in the local media and international media had caught everyone's attention. And her depression completely faded. 

"We wait for certain moments in life. When I was working for Rehana Maryam Noor, I realised that this was not a regular movie. But I did not think that I would get international recognition. This has changed my entire approach to acting."

Top News

Badhon / Azmeri Haque Badhon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

3h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

4h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

17h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

16h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February