Asaduzzaman noor to play four different characters in ‘Agun Pakhir Basha.’ Photo: Courtesy

Veteran actor Asaduzzaman Noor will be seen playing four different characters in "Agun Pakhir Basha" chapter of popular children's detective serial "Bindu Bindu Goyendagiri."

The series has been airing every Saturday at 10:30 pm on BTV. Asaduzzaman Noor will be seen from 23rd to 26th episodes of "Bindu Bindu Goyendagiri."

Asaduzzaman Noor is playing the role of Sweeper Suukh Lal, Gardener Joglul, Guard Sahnur and Freedom fighter Nasir Ahmed in the series.

Asaduzzaman Noor as Gardner Joglul in "Agun Pakhir Basha." Photo: Courtesy

The special episodes featuring Asaduzzaman will start airing from 26 March.

Asaduzzaman Noor. Photo: Courtesy

"Agun Pakhir Basha" is written by Swapan Nath, while Ershad Hossain is in the production of the story.