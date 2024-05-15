A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (15 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM for no tax hike on food to fight inflation; NBR plans more corporate tax cut

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) not to increase taxes on food, agro-related items, and fertilisers in the upcoming budget, given the country's high food inflation while the NBR plans to reduce corporate tax for non-listed companies by 2.5% to 25%, with conditions requiring transactions through banking channels.

BRTA to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in Dhaka city

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has decided to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in the streets of Dhaka city.

OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

OnePlus, one of the leaders in smartphone technology, has finally made its official entry into the Bangladeshi smartphone market through a grand launch event.

Talks with Lu focused on advancing bilateral ties without dwelling on past issues: Saber

Following a meeting with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu today (15 May), Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said the discussions explored avenues to bolster the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States.

Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas-led fighters in north and south Gaza

Gun battles between Israel and fighters from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and smaller Palestinian factions intensified overnight into some of the fiercest in months in both northern and southern Gaza, both sides said on Wednesday.