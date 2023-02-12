AROUND THE TOWN

Event

'WOW Bangladesh 2023', featuring talks, debates, workshops, theatre, music, dance, exhibitions, and fairs, the festival is a celebration of women's achievements

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 24 – 25 February

Time: TBA

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February

Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM

Art

'Zero Calorie', a group art exhibition featuring the works of Dhiman Sarker, Emran Sohel, Rasel Chowdhury, Rupam Roy, Sanjid Mahmud, Sanad Biswas and Syed Tareq Rahman

Venue: Studio Bhashkarmee, Hazaribagh

Date: 6 – 20 February

Time: 2 PM – 8 PM

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon

Venue: Edge Gallery

Date: 21 January – 16 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Najib Tareque', eighth solo exhibition of the artist

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 3 – 14 February

Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)