AROUND THE TOWN
Music
'A Musical Tribute to Acharya Baba Allauddin Khan', a musical recital featuring classical musicians Shiraz Ali Khan, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee and Zakir Hosen
Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani
Date: 23 September
Time 7:30 PM – 10 PM
'Comfortably Numb: The Surrogate Band'
Venue: Jatra Biroti
Date: 23 September
Time: 6 PM
Art
'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana
Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2
Date: 27 August – 17 September
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM