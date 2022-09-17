AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:43 am

AROUND THE TOWN

Music

'A Musical Tribute to Acharya Baba Allauddin Khan', a musical recital featuring classical musicians Shiraz Ali Khan, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee and Zakir Hosen

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 23 September

Time 7:30 PM – 10 PM

'Comfortably Numb: The Surrogate Band' 

Venue: Jatra Biroti

Date: 23 September

Time: 6 PM

Art

'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana

Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2

Date: 27 August – 17 September

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

