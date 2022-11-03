Apurba and Mamo to act together after three years 

Apurba and Mamo. Photo: Courtesy
Apurba and Mamo. Photo: Courtesy

Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Zakia Bari Mamo have recently acted together in a single-episode drama after three years. Before that, they acted in several dramas together and the on-screen couple was loved by audiences.  

After a long pause, they act as a couple again in the romantic drama 'Phul Photanor Din', directed by SR Majumder. The shoot took place in Apanghar, a shooting house in Uttara. It wrapped up on 2 November.

"Nowadays, there is a trend of acting in pairs in single-episode dramas in Bangladesh and the audience really likes this kind of drama as well. I enjoy working with Mamo as a co-artist, because she is good at what she does," Apurba told The Business Standard. 

"I feel comfortable around Apurba while acting. I loved both the story and my character in this drama," Mamo said.

Apurba and Mamo will act in another single-episode drama on 11 November. Their next project together will be called 'Apon Je Jon' and will be directed by Shahjahan Sourav.

