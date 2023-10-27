Taylor Swift is a billionaire! Singer's net worth reaches $1.1B amid Eras Tour

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift is a billionaire! Singer's net worth reaches $1.1B amid Eras Tour

Hindustan Times
27 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 09:48 pm
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. Phto REUTERS
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. Phto REUTERS

Pop music sensation Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire as her net worth reaches $1.1 billion. The 'Cruel Summer' singer raked in millions with her Eras Tour and its namesake film which recently debuted at the box office.

The film has so far grossed over $130 million worldwide and cashed in over $80 million in advanced sales. According to Bloomberg News Analysis, her 146-date worldwide tour majorly contributed to her fortune. The United States leg of the Eras Tour alone added $4.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product.

Adding to her list of success, Swift released her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday. Ahead of the release, the streams for her 2014 album 1989 doubled after she made the announcement during one of her shows at the Eras Tour. The Eras Tour is expected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone as per CNN. Moreover, the overall world tour is expected to generate a whopping $4.1 billion, which would result in the singer making the biggest profit ever from a single tour in history, as per the Washington Post.

According to the outlet, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer is one of the only few artists to amass a massive fortune and build a billion-dollar empire solely from her music and performance. Additionally, the 'Cardigan' singer has an impressive real estate portfolio of over $80 million in assets. Apart from her billionaire status, Swift has been making buzz on the internet lately due to her relationship with Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce. The duo have been the talk of the town, for Swifties and NFL fans alike. Notably, her recent album 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been trending nonstop across various social media platforms ever since its release.

Top News

Taylor Swift / Entertainment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

4h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

8h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

6h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy