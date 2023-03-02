Ananta Jalil and Rubel shooting action sequence for ‘Kill Him’

The Bangladeshi movie star Ananta Jalil announced that he shot an action sequence with famous movie star Rubel on 1 March. He excitedly announced the news on social media Thursday with all of his fans.

The news of these two stars working together came out last year which got his fans excited. After a lot of anticipation, he finally gave everyone a glimpse of the shoot by uploading a picture with fellow co-star Rubel on his social media accounts.

These two popular action heroes will appear in the movie "Kill Him" and Ananta Jalil expressed that he was looking forward to working in this action movie, according to media reports.

This is the first time Ananta Jalil will be acting in a movie that wasn't produced by him. The popular Bollywood actor Rahul Dev will also co-star in the movie.