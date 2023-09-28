Teaser out of Ranbir Kapoor's intense, gory action film 'Animal'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Expectations were high from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser. And they were met. On the actor's birthday on Thursday, the makers dropped the Animal teaser, and it promises a fierce, exciting, gory action film.

Sharing the teaser, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Check it out guys."

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld which leads the protagonist to turn into a psychopath. The more than two-minute-long teaser opened with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor discussing about having kids. Next, we see what Ranbir's aggressive father Anil Kapoor was like. Ranbir still defends him, and calls him 'best father'.

He then tells her she can ask him anything and he will be honest, but she can never speak about his father. What follows is a lot of action, bloodshed, car chases, and Bobby Deol as Ranbir's enemy.

For days now, Animal has become a hot topic of conversation and has been trending on social media. The first-look posters of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol were unveiled in the days leading up to the teaser release. The film also stars Tripti Dimri in a key role.

Animal was officially announced by T-Series on 1 January 2021, with a video with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra as cast and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director. A few days later, Tripti Dimri was also reported to star in the movie. In March 2022, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra, as she chose Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Animal. Rashmika has been roped in to play Ranbir's wife Geetanjali.

Animal was scheduled to be released on 11 August 2023 but was pushed to 1 December 2023, due to pending post-production work.

