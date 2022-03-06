Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' still legions behind The Batman with ₹3.6 cr in bank

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest release, Jhund, has not been faring well at the box office in India.

The sports drama directed by Nagraj Manjule has been struggling to put up a fight at the theatres. The film has eared a total of ₹3.6 crore in two days. On the contrary, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has been doing much better.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures for Jhund on Sunday afternoon. "#Jhund improves in #Mumbai and parts of #Maharashtra on Day 2, but the numbers in some circuits - especially #NorthIndia - are below the mark… Biz needs to multiply on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹3.60 cr. #India biz."

Amitabh Bachchan plays a football coach in Jhund. He decided to change a few slum kids' lives but pulling them away from a life of crime and training them to become footballers. Despite receiving appreciation from the critics, the film is struggling at the box office.

The Batman, meanwhile, had earned another ₹7.50 crore on Saturday and the total now rests at ₹14 crore, as per a report on Box Office India. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Other actors include Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffery Wright and more.