Alia Bhatt encourages young writers, directors to submit works for 'Eternal Sunshine'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who ventured as a producer with Netflix's "Darlings" has encouraged young writers and producers to submit works for her production house "Eternal Sunshine."

During an interview with Variety, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said, "Right now, just sending out the message to directors, young writers, if they want their content to be put together, they should come to me and we will make it happen."

"Darlings", due to release on 5 August, stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Alia also told the outlet how she kicked off her journey as a producer.

She got the script of "Darlings" from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production house "Red Chillies Entertainment."

The notes of the script inspired the actor to start her journey as a producer. "Very rarely do you come across a script or a story that is so intimate, but at the same time, so that has so many layers and has so much flavour. That's what made me feel extremely excited to be a part of the world, but then also felt that I could take it to the next step and I could also be a producer on the film, because it just felt like the right time to start that journey," said Alia.

The dark comedy, co-produced by Red Chilies Entertainment and Alia's Eternal Sunshine, revolves around the theme of domestic violence. "We're not ever making fun of the subject — and anything around the subject of domestic violence, or domestic abuse, is not taken lightly," Alia told Variety.

"It's the characters that are very light and quirky who think that they have everything in control, but actually have nothing in control. So that is where the humour really comes in. It's more like a comedy of errors."

Alongside her production debut, Alia is also making her Hollywood debut with Netflix's "Heart of Stones," which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia reveals that her work experience for her debut Hollywood film during pregnancy went smooth as they took care of special care of her. They made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated," shared Alia.

The A-lister of Bollywood has currently a handful of projects in the pipeline including Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani ki prem Kahini" and part one of the epic thriller "Bhrahmastra."