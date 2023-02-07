Actor Salman Shah's family objects to the plot of Buker Moddhe Agun, takes legal action

Photo: Courtesy

Tanim Rahman Anshu directed web series 'Buker Moddhe Agun' has recently wrapped production. The show, which has been produced by Alpha Eye, is slated for release on the OTT platform Hoichoi soon.

However, even before its release, the show has caused quite a stir due to its storyline. It is widely speculated that the plot revolves around the untimely death of film star Salman Shah.

Based on such rumours, Salman Shah's mother Neela Chowdhury has filed a writ in the High Court not to air the series. Salman's maternal uncle Alamgir Kumkum has also sent a legal notice to the series creators through a lawyer on 5 February.

The Business Standard caught up with Tanim Rahman Angshu to discuss the issue yesterday, 6 February. According to him, "We based the plot of the series on a story from the 90s. However, there is no mention of Salman Shah there [in the series]. Salman Shah is not the subject here."

"We don't know why Salman's family is thinking this way. We also like him a lot and don't want to do anything that would defame him. So this whole complaint thing seems irrelevant to me," he added.

Ziaul Farooq Apurba plays the protagonist in the series. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Tariq Anam Khan, Tauqeer Ahmed, Gazi Rakayet, Yash Rohan, and Tama Mirza in other major roles.

The web series is slated for release on Hoichoi on 17 February, said the director.