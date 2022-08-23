UN special envoy on Myanmar visits Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps

The UN secretary general's special envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer on Tuesday (23 August) visited the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

Noeleen Heyzer, along with a 4-member delegation, exchanged views with Rohingya women, youth representatives and religious representatives at Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Ukhiya.

Additional Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner office, Shamsud Douza Nayan, told reporters that during the visit to the Rohingya refugee camp, Noeleen Heyzer visited the ongoing activities of UNHCR, WFP, IOM.

She will participate in a meeting with Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat and high-level officials of the government engaged in the refugee management on Wednesday.