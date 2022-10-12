Another Rohingya camp leader gets shot in Cox’s Bazar  

A Rohingya leader of camp No 9 sustained a bullet injury in an attack by miscreants in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday night.

Mohammad Hossain is a leader, locally known as Head Majhi, of the Rohingya camp No 9 in Balukhali Moinakhonar area of the upazila.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya Police Station, confirmed the matter and said the Rohingya leader received three bullets in his body during the attack around 8pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where has been undergoing treatment, he said adding that no one has been arrested so far.