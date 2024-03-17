Watch woman crossing highway divider using ladders, paying for the service

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 04:46 pm

Screengrab from video
Screengrab from video

A recent viral video on Facebook shows a woman crossing a highway using two ladders placed on a gap in the divider. 

In the video, she paid a man upfront before stepping onto the ladder. The man handed over the money to another man on the other side of the divider. Upon crossing the divider using ladders on both sides, the second man returned some changes to the woman.

The video was uploaded on Facebook at 12:59pm today (17 March) and has garnered over 12,000 likes and 26,000 shares in only three hours. Til the filing of the report, it had more than 1,600 comments, mostly humorous. 

"He sees an opportunity and took that with both hands," one of the social media users wrote in the comment with a fire emoji. 

"Inspired from Shark Tank! Great entrepreneur," another user wrote. 

The location where the video was captured is not mentioned. But a bus of the Dhaka-Laksham route in the background, and tall dividers suggest the place is a point of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
 

Viral video / Facebook / Bangladesh

