Uber driver creates fun game to entertain passengers

An Uber driver's innovative idea to keep his passengers entertained during their journey has left netizens impressed. A video shared on Twitter shows how the man created a special game for his customers that they can play on a tablet.

"If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out," reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a tablet attached to the back of the headrest of the passenger's seat. As the video progresses, a passenger is presented with an engrossing questionnaire - including multiple choice questions, a maze of sorts and other challenges. The interesting part of the game is that the main character of the animated game is none other than the driver himself.

Take a look at the driver's innovative game here:

If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/H7honIjw7s— 0xEnjooyer (@0xEnjooyer) August 7, 2023

The video was shared on August 8. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has also received several comments from people.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the driver's fun game for passengers:

"I'd hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go," posted a Twitter user. "This is amazing," added another. "The standing up to bend over and say no with the broken leg is taking me out," commented a third. "This is incredible," joined a fourth. "Lmao that 'NO' is so funny to me," wrote a fifth.