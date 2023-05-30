Card payment for Uber services to resume after 3.5yrs

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
30 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Card payment for Uber services to resume after 3.5yrs

Tonmoy Modak
30 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:31 pm
Card payment for Uber services to resume after 3.5yrs

Card payments for Uber rides and other services are going to resume after a suspension of three-and-a-half years.

The Bangladesh Bank, in a meeting with representatives from Uber and 10 banks operating in the country yesterday, reached a preliminary decision to make this happen.

"The central bank has given its primary approval to app-based ride-sharing service provider Uber to accept card payments on some conditions," a meeting participant, wishing to remain unnamed, told The Business Standard.

The conditions are taking payments in taka within the Bangladesh border, making ties with local banks or payment service operators and paying appropriate taxes, he said.

"If foreign nationals want to make foreign currency payments through their cards, they can do so. In all cases, payments must be deposited to local banks and Uber can take it out only after paying taxes," the official explained and noted that Bangladeshi citizens travelling abroad can pay for Uber services in dollars using international cards.

The Bangladesh Bank verbally asked all local banks to suspend foreign currency payments options for Uber services within the Bangladesh border in early 2020 on the allegation that the Netherlands-based ride-sharing giant took all of its earnings, nearly $8.41 lakh, to the home country between 2016 and 2019 without approval from the central bank. 

"Although banks were asked to suspend card payments in foreign currency for Uber services within the Bangladesh border they also suspended that for Bangladeshi people travelling abroad as card management systems did not allow many banks to customise country-specific payment options," a senior central bank official told TBS.

"Today, the banks have been called to discuss the issue. A couple of banks said they can maintain domestic and international transactions separately, but most banks can't," he added.

When contacted, Bangladesh Bank Assistant Spokesperson Sarwar Hossain told TBS that the banks stopped card payments for Uber services as they were failing to separate foreign currency and local currency payments. "Today's meeting discussed how Uber payments through cards can be made in local currency in the country and in foreign currency abroad. They must have an arrangement with the local corresponding bank to initiate the payment. Once it is done we will take the next decision."

Although Uber Bangladesh, immediately after its launch in the country, applied for permission to take its earnings directly to its parent company's bank account, the Bangladesh Bank rejected it from the fear that real earnings can be hidden in the proposed way.

Top News

uber / Card Payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

11h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

14h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

3h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

4h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget