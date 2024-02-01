Uber launches round trips with Intercity

Uber today rolled out the round-trip feature on its flagship long-distance product, Intercity. The new feature will allow passengers to book single or multi-day return on outstation travels with Uber, while retaining the same car and driver.

The new feature empowers users with a much higher level of flexibility and convenience on their business or leisure trips, says Uber in a press release.

Riders can now book outstation round trips from Dhaka to any city for as many as 5 days.

The vehicle and the driver will be with the rider through the duration, with the enhanced flexibility of adding stops as they go.

The option to reserve rides up to 90 days in advance has been designed to help in better journeys for planned, outstation travel.

The feature is beneficial for drivers, too, as this gives them the option to lock in higher earnings and plan their days ahead.

The fare for round trips includes waiting time and overnight lodging fees (for multi-day trips) to ensure the drivers are compensated for their time.

Commenting on the launch of the new feature, Nasheed Ferdous Kamal, country head, Bangladesh, said, "The roundtrip feature on Intercity is a great addition to travellers seeking extended flexibility and convenience. Outstation travel has largely been an unorganised market so far, and Intercity round trips change that game entirely with the host safety and tracking features available on all Uber rides. We are excited to redefine the future of long-distance road travel."

This will also further eliminate the hassle of manually booking a local rent-a-car service for a travel journey; with the added advantage of tracking the journey through the app, making the trip safer and much more reliable.

Steps to book an Intercity Round Trip:

Click on 'Intercity' from the suggestions bar. (Click 'See all' if 'Intercity' is not visible on the home screen)

Select 'Round Trip' and enter your destination

Select 'Leave Now' if car is required immediately

Select 'Reserve' and enter your pick-up date and time to pre-book the car for later

Select your return date and time, you can keep the car for up to 5 days

Select your preferred vehicle type

Check all the booking details on the confirmation screen and book your round trip

