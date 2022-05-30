House that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for over $1.5 million

Offbeat

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 10:55 am

Related News

House that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for over $1.5 million

The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 10:55 am
House that inspired &#039;The Conjuring&#039; sells for over $1.5 million

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" occurred has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price, reports Khaleej Times citing AP.

"This purchase is personal for me," buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. "It's not a real estate development. It's around my own beliefs."

Nunez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nunez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume, and there will be live streamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

The movie wasn't filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

Nunez said she was not afraid of the house.

"I don't believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me," she said. "I look forward to experiencing things."
 

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

22m | Tech
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

1h | Panorama
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

19h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

14h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

14h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

14h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh