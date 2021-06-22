Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on digital banking

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a virtual training on digital banking platform 'MBL Rainbow' recently.

A total number of 183 officials from different branches of the bank attended the online program, read a press release.

The digital banking platform, MBL Rainbow was officially inaugurated on 2 June of this month.

Various aspects of MBL Rainbow features, transactions and registration process were discussed elaborately at the virtual training.

The training was conducted by Noor Mohammad Shafi Kamal, FVP along with officials from Digital Banking and Innovation Department.

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the program.