Mercantile Bank PLC donated agricultural machineries at Begumganj in Noakhali on Friday (24 November).

Eleven power tillers had been distributed to 11 Union Parishads chairmen of Begumganj from the special CSR fund of the bank, reads a press release.

MA Khan Belal, director of the bank and chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities, handed over the power tillers to the chairmen of 11 Union Parishads as the chief guest.