Mercantile Bank PLC on Tuesday launched three more sub-branches across the country to provide banking services to the customers.

M Amanullah, the bank's sponsor director and chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited, virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The three sub-branches are Sarojganj sub-branch in Chuadanga, Shyamganj sub-branch in Mymensingh and Sreemangal sub-branch in Moulovibazar.