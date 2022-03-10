Two-day VAT booth, VAT stand programme in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar

A two-day programme of value added tax (VAT) booths and VAT stands ran in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar aiming to serve businesses and traders with VAT related services.

The Chattogram Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate organised the event where businesses received services like VAT registration, return submission, and other services through 10 VAT booths and five VAT stands from 11 AM till 6 PM.

Ten VAT booths operated at New Market, Zahur Ahmed Hawkers Market, Golam Rasul Market, Teri Bazar, Riazuddin Bazar, Sanmar Ocean City, Afmi Plaza, Lohagara, Amirabad, and Borobazar.

Five VAT stands operated at Mukta Mancha near the Kazir Deuri Shishu Park, open square near CEPZ, in front of the Singapore-Bangkok Market Agrabad, and in front of the K Square and Kolatoli motel zone in Cox's Bazar.

Abul Khair, an official who was in charge of a VAT stand, said the VAT booth and VAT stand programme has been undertaken to provide VAT services at the grassroots level. Businesses can now avail VAT services very easily, he added.

Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate Commissioner Akbar Hossain said the VAT stands have been put in for the third time alongside VAT booths to create awareness and make availing services easy for VAT payers.