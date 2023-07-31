Revenue falls Tk38,500cr short of target in FY23

NBR

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Revenue falls Tk38,500cr short of target in FY23

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) witnessed a 10% growth in revenue collection during the 2022-23 FY compared to the previous fiscal year.

However, despite this positive growth, there was a deficit of around Tk38,500 crore in revenue collection compared to the target set for the same period.

The NBR has confirmed this figure as the final estimate of revenue for the fiscal year.

According to the NBR, the revenue growth was around 15% in the 2021-22 FY.

NBR sources said revenue collection was Tk3.31 lakh crore in FY23 against the targeted amount of Tk3.70 lakh crore. The NBR had collected Tk3.08 crore in FY22.

According to NBR data, the average revenue collection over the five fiscal years preceding the last one was slightly over 12%.

Analysts say the growth in revenue collection was not as expected due to the slowdown in the economy throughout the last financial year. In particular, the government's strict measures for imports reduced imports. Besides, growth in import duties was less than 4%.

On the other hand, in FY23, the growth in income tax was slightly more than 10% and value-added-tax (VAT) collection increased by around 16%.

Earlier, in the initial estimate of the NBR, revenue collection was a little over Tk3.25 lakh crore in FY23. According to the final estimate, the revenue has increased by Tk6,230 crore compared to the initial estimate.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

revenue / NBR / National Board of Revenue (NBR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

3h | Thoughts
Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

7h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

13h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

3h | TBS Today
Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

3h | TBS Entertainment
Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

6h | TBS Stories
An unsung hero of football history

An unsung hero of football history

1h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September