DSE urges NBR not to impose further tax on capital gains in upcoming budget

Stocks

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 03:48 pm

Related News

DSE urges NBR not to impose further tax on capital gains in upcoming budget

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 03:48 pm
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) not to impose any further tax on capital gains in the upcoming budget.

"The capital market is in a critical situation," said DSE Chairman Professor Hafiz Md Hasan Babu while urging the NBR not to increase the tax burden further keeping the investors' interest in mind.

The demand came at a time when the National Board of Revenue (NBR) disclosed plans to impose a 15% income tax on capital gains, which is now tax-free.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a pre-budget press conference of the DSE held at the Dhaka Club, DSE Chairman Professor Hafiz Md Hasan Babu presented a five-point demand to the NBR to consider in the upcoming budget.

The DSE chairman said, "Any kind of tax imposed will be a burden for the capital investors as the market has been in a critical situation due to various reasons like the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and global crisis."

He demanded to decrease the tax at source in trading stocks to Tk0.020% from Tk0.05%, to widen the corporate tax gap between the listed and non-listed companies to at least 10% to 12.5%, which is now 7.5%.

Top News

stocks / DSE / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

17m | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

7h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

12m | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

52m | Videos
Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

3h | Videos
April’s revenue growth hits 19%

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

4h | Videos