FBCCI for Customs Act reforms, 100% automation to facilitate business

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for amendments to the Customs Act and the implementation of full automation to ease the customs management system.

"These reforms would simplify customs procedures, create a more business-friendly environment, and reduce the cost of doing business in Bangladesh," FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said at a workshop at its Motijheel office on Sunday.

FBCCI and NBR jointly organised the workshop.

"The Customs Act is crucial for simplifying trade procedures and lowering business costs," he said. "We believe the new law will significantly expedite trade activities."

The president of the apex trade body highlighted the disruption caused by complexities related to the Harmonized System (HS) code for product classification.

He emphasised the importance of complete automation in customs management to address this issue.

"A well-crafted law is only beneficial if implemented effectively," he stressed. "We urge the NBR to consider private sector proposals before finalising the implementation process."

FBCCI Director AM Mahbub Chowdhury addressed the issue of harassment faced by traders at ports. He pointed out that despite paying fines for delayed duty clearance, traders experience additional obstacles during customs clearance.

Industry representatives also presented their specific concerns. Abul Hashem, president of the Sugar Traders Association, called for a tax reduction on sugar, considering it a basic commodity and not a luxury item. This would help curb illegal sugar imports.

Mohammad Enayet Ullah, president of Bangladesh Spice Traders Association, urged the NBR to adjust taxes based on international market fluctuations for spices. He highlighted how high taxes contribute to rising spice prices in local markets.

In response, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem assured the business community that logical proposals would be considered for amendments during the implementation phase of the Customs Act.

He also encouraged businesses to submit written complaints against customs officials instead of making random accusations.

The NBR Chairman further said that while large fines are sometimes necessary to maintain order in trade, they must be imposed logically and proportionally.

Md Masud Sadiq, NBR Member (Customs Policy and ICT), expressed confidence that the new Customs Act would be more trade-friendly than its predecessor. He urged the full cooperation of traders in ensuring the Customs Act's successful implementation.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helali, Vice President Shomi Kaiser, directors and former directors, and NBR officials were also present.