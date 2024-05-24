Contraband sweetener release: ACC finds allegation against Chattogram Custom true

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:33 pm

Contraband sweetener release: ACC finds allegation against Chattogram Custom true

“We’ve found primary proof of the allegation after reviewing the records,” Emran Hossain told the reporters after the raid.

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:33 pm
The Chattogram Custom House building in Chattogram. File Photo: Collected
The Chattogram Custom House building in Chattogram. File Photo: Collected

The allegation against the Custom House, Chattogram for releasing 14,000kg of imported sodium cyclamate, a contraband artificial sweetener, even after detecting the consignment has been primarily found true. 

On Thursday, a team of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), led by its Chattogram district office's Assistant Director Md Emran Hossain, raided the customs house and found prima facie evidence of the allegations after collecting necessary documents from its AIR department. 

"We've found primary proof of the allegation after reviewing the records," Emran Hossain told the reporters after the raid.

A full report will be submitted to the ACC later after verifying all the information in detail, he said.

In 2022, a commercial entity in Mitford, Dhaka, imported some 20,160kg of calcium carbonate powder (limestone) from China on false declaration, according to the ACC. 

Acting on a tip-off, the AIR (investigation) branch of the customs house identified 14,000kg of the consignment as sodium cyclamate after conducting a chemical test on it, and the rest 6,000kg as calcium carbonate powder, the anti-graft body added.

But still, some officials of the customs house allowed the release of the banned 14,000kg of the banned sweetener, the ACC says.

 

