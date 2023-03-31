Price falling trend of essentials to continue: Commerce Minister

Markets

BSS
31 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 06:09 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the prices of many essential commodities have already come down and the trend may continue to further ease the situation.

"Although the prices of some products marked increase during the current holy month of Ramadan, the same have come down now," the minister said this while talking to journalists at his residence on the Central Road in the city today.

Compared to other years and in the pretext of the current global situation, Bangladesh is doing well. Prices of daily essential commodities are gradually decreasing. Besides, oil, sugar and other products are being given to poor families through TCB.

"Daily essential commodities are being sold now in the country at the prices fixed by the government," he said.

The minister said that at the beginning of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, common people felt pressure to buy daily necessities at high prices.

"Now that pressure has subsided. The prices of daily necessities have also decreased in Dhaka city. The price of onions has come down. We have reduced onion imports from India to ensure fair prices for locally produced onion to farmers," he said.

The minister said, during his recent official visit to Bhutan, fruitful discussions were held on trade and commerce between the two neighboring countries having friendly relations.

"The visit will facilitate the use of transit along with the exchange of goods between the two countries," he said, adding that the Hydropower Deal with Bhutan is expected to be completed in May next.

Local leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies were present.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Commodity prices

