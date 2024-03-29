Prices of all types of meat and chicken up while vegetables remain stable on Friday

The prices of meat, including beef and chicken were high, while prices of vegetables were stable in the kitchen markets of the capital on Friday (29 March).

During visits to different kitchen markets, including Mohakhali, Karwan Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh, and Shanti Nagar, the correspondent observed that prices of beef and chicken increased slightly on Friday compared to other days of the last week.

Beef was selling between Tk650-800 per kg on Friday based on quality and saw a rise of price by Tk30 per kg than other days of the week. Mutton and goat meat were selling at Tk1050-1150 per kg based on quality, which saw an increase of Tk50 per kg.

The price of broiler chicken has also increased, and it is now being sold at Tk230-240 per kg, which was selling between Tk210-220 last week. Apart from this, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased and is now being sold at Tk340-360 per kg.

Similarly, cock chicken is being sold at Tk360-370 per kg, layer chicken at Tk300 per kg, and indigenous (desi) chicken at Tk650-700 per kg.

The traders of the sectors said that prices of chicken increased due to price hikes of chicken feed and broiler chicks.

The prices of almost all vegetables are stable, but prices of new vegetables like okra, drum sticks, string beans, and bitter gourd have increased slightly on Friday. These were selling between Tk60-100 except drumsticks. The drumsticks were selling at Tk140-160 per kg based on quality on Friday.

Vegetables like brinjal and others were selling between Tk40-50 per kg, bottle gourd, ash gourd, and cauliflower at Tk40-60 per piece.

Onion is selling between Tk40 to 60 per kg, garlic Tk180-250, and ginger at Tk200-280 per kg based on quality.

Egg prices were stable and selling per dozen brown egg at Tk145,eggduck at Tk70 per hali (four piece), andeggof home-rearing hens sold at Tk80 per hali (four pieces).

The prices of other kitchen items remained unchanged this week.