Field-level police officers instructed to prevent commodity price hike during Ramadan: Additional IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 08:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The field-level police officers in the country have been instructed to take necessary measures to prevent the rise in commodity prices during the holy month of Ramadan, Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam said today (11 March).

In a monthly crime review meeting held at the police headquarters in Dhaka, Atiqul Islam also gave instructions to intensify operations to recover lost mobile sets and increase patrols to prevent mobile set theft.

Emphasising the suppression of juvenile crimes, the Additional IGP said necessary measures should be taken to eliminate juvenile gangs before they are formed in any area.

In the meeting, emphasis was also placed on taking special measures to prevent road accidents on regional roads, and proactive policing to prevent unnatural deaths.

The meeting discussed overall crime review for the month of January 2024, including arrest warrants issued, case investigation and trial results, conviction rate and recent important events.

