TCB, Russia's Prodintorg sign MoU to import essential items

Bangladesh

BSS
10 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 02:17 pm

Related News

TCB, Russia's Prodintorg sign MoU to import essential items

The state minister also said following the directives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the commerce ministry has been working tirelessly to expand the market of Bangladeshi exportable items

BSS
10 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 02:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the JSC Foreign Economic Corporation 'Prodintorg' under the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to import essential items.

TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan and General Director of 'Prodintorg' Andrey Golovanov inked the instrument on behalf of their respective sides at the commerce ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat, said an official release.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantysky, Commerce Ministry senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and high officials concerned were present, among others, on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, Ahasanul said Russia is one of the friendly nations of Bangladesh as well as a trusted development partner.

Noting that such kind of MoU with Russia would help ensure food security in the country, he said the signing of such instruments with India and Myanmar on essential items is also under process.

The state minister also said following the directives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the commerce ministry has been working tirelessly to expand the market of Bangladeshi exportable items.

According to a note verbal sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on June 22, 2023, Prodintorg expressed its interest in supplying essential items like turmeric, chickpeas, lentils and sunflowers to Bangladesh.

In continuation of this, the TCB and Prodintorg signed the MoU.

Top News

Commodity prices / TCB / Prodintorg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

38m | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

5h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

48m | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

1h | Videos
The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

2h | Videos
No more fear of math

No more fear of math

2h | Videos