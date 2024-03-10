TCB, Russia's Prodintorg sign MoU to import essential items

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the JSC Foreign Economic Corporation 'Prodintorg' under the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to import essential items.

TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan and General Director of 'Prodintorg' Andrey Golovanov inked the instrument on behalf of their respective sides at the commerce ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat, said an official release.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantysky, Commerce Ministry senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and high officials concerned were present, among others, on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahasanul said Russia is one of the friendly nations of Bangladesh as well as a trusted development partner.

Noting that such kind of MoU with Russia would help ensure food security in the country, he said the signing of such instruments with India and Myanmar on essential items is also under process.

The state minister also said following the directives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the commerce ministry has been working tirelessly to expand the market of Bangladeshi exportable items.

According to a note verbal sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on June 22, 2023, Prodintorg expressed its interest in supplying essential items like turmeric, chickpeas, lentils and sunflowers to Bangladesh.

In continuation of this, the TCB and Prodintorg signed the MoU.