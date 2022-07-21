Businessmen start selling soybean oil at Tk185 per liter

BSS
21 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 08:27 pm

The businessmen across the country today started selling bottled soybean oil at Tk185 per liter.

Earlier on 17 July, the government reduced the price of per liter bottled soybean oil by Tk14 to stand at Tk185 per liter.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association at a press release today informed about this development.

Due to reduction of edible oil price in international market, the government on 17 July re-fixed the price of per liter loose soybean oil at Tk166 per liter, per liter bottled soybean oil at Tk185 per liter, per liter palm oil at Tk152 per liter while 5 liter bottled soybean oil jar at Tk910.

 This new prices are being effective from today.

