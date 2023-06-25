1 crore TCB card holders to get 5kg rice at Tk30 from July

The government will provide 5 kilograms of rice at Tk30 to the Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) card holder families from 1 July, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.

"Currently, one crore families are getting TCB products and from 1 July, the cardholders will get 5 kgs of rice at Tk30, along with other items. The open market sales (OMS) dealers will provide the rice," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting over the progress of Boro procurement at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The minister said when the cardholders will get their TCB items, they will also get the rice through OMS dealers, that is, the rice has been included as a TCB item.

Sadhan Chandra said, "When the price of rice was slightly higher, we conducted the rice sale through 2,500 OMS dealers across the country and we also distributed an additional 2 lakh metric tonnes of rice through the OMS after taking approval from the finance ministry."

Besides, we also provide rice to 50 lakh families regularly through food-friendly programmes and they are getting 30 kgs of rice each month.

Regarding the boro procurement, the minister said the government has procured 6,56,587 metric tonnes of rice and 1,15,272 metric tonnes of paddy till 24 June during the ongoing boro procurement season.

"We had set a target to procure 12.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Our targets will be fulfilled this June," he said.