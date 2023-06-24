World on a Plate

Iftekhar Rafsan, the renowned food blogger with a million followers on YouTube and Facebook, is on a mission to explore the world and discover various cuisines, street food cultures, and share his rich heritage and culture with the world.

In an exclusive interview with The Business Standard, Rafsan and his mother Kazi Seheli discuss the household practice of eating good food, which inspired him to explore different tastes both at home and abroad.

Rafsan describes himself as picky, thanks to his mother's excellent cooking, which has instilled in him and his brother a preference for well-cooked meals that match the savory quality created by their mother.

Rafsan's journey is not just about enjoying good food; he also loves to cook and share his creations with loved ones. He started cooking for himself in sixth grade, initially preparing simple dishes like noodles. As he learned more about spices and flavor combinations, his interest in trying new recipes grew.

Rafsan's mother proudly praises his cooking skills, recommending his garlic bread and chicken dishes. She acknowledges that her son's love for cooking and food has been inherited from her. When Rafsan did his first vlog on food, his mother reacted with enthusiasm and encouraged him to create more videos, with the condition that he continue to produce good results.

Rafsan, currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in business management at IUB, has become an expert in cooking, even being able to discern if any particular spice is overused just by looking at the color of the gravy. However, when reviewing food at restaurants, he understands that they cater to a diverse group of eaters and have different standards than home-cooked meals. He takes all these factors into account while evaluating restaurant food.

Having captivated millions of hearts in Bangladesh, Rafsan's ambition now extends to establishing a global fanbase. He believes that food, apart from being a necessity, is also a source of entertainment. Consequently, his vlogs offer more than just food reviews; they are action-packed experiences. While some of his vlogs rely on gimmicks, they have successfully carved a special place in the hearts of Gen Z netizens.

Now, the question arises: will Rafsan be able to replicate the same enchantment abroad? Recently, he embarked on visits to Turkey, South Korea, Japan, India—renowned destinations for food enthusiasts. When he travels to foreign lands, Rafsan immerses himself in the local nuances, absorbing the surrounding vibes. For instance, Korean or Japanese street food entices with its umami flavors, freshness, and vibrant atmosphere that attract young crowds. On the other hand, his experience in Istanbul or Delhi exposed him to a cuisine rooted in the opulence of the Ottoman or Mughal legacy. Each food street in those places carries the echoes of bygone eras, imbued with stories that enriched him as a tourist. Rafsan aims to unravel these experiences before his viewers, sharing the richness of these destinations with them.

As a part of his New Year's resolution, Rafsan has embarked on a new venture of creating travel vlogs. His recent expedition to the Basecamp in the Himalayas proved to be exhilarating for numerous amateur trekkers. Rafsan elaborates on the growing trend of young locals embracing travel, expressing that sharing his experiences from places they aspire to visit in the future is a fantastic means of maintaining a connection with them.

Despite his adventures around the world, Rafsan finds solace and relaxation at home, where his mother prepares simple Bengali meals with love and care. He appreciates his mother for introducing him to a world of flavors and acknowledges that no matter where he goes or what he eats, his heart belongs to the unmatched love and tehari his mother serves him