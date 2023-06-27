Eid recipes by Holiday Inn Dhaka

Mediterranean Harira Soup

Ingredients:

150.000 gm Mutton Leg

10.000 gm Mousor Dal

10.000 gm Green Lentil

10.000 gm Chana Dal

5.000 gm Celery

5.000 gm Carrot

3.000 gm Leeks

5.000 gm Onion

3.000 gm Garlic

5.000 gm Toamto Paste

10.000 gm Chickpeas

2 gm Black Pepper

2 gm Coriander Fresh

2 gm Cinamon Pwd

5 gm Vermichilli

2 gm Parsley Fresh

5 gm Salt

20 ml Cooking Oil

10 gm Butter

Method Of Cooking:

Garb a large pot or Dutch oven and cook up the chopped onions, celery and carrots in a bit of extra virgin olive oil until softened a bit (about 5 minutes). Season with salt and add the garlic and spices and cook another minute or so. At this point, add in the tomatoes (crushed tomatoes from a can), tomato paste (this really amps up the flavor and gives the soup some good color), both green and red lentils, and drained chickpeas. Add the chopped cilantro, and if you do end up using some harissa paste, this is where you stir it in. Add a pinch of salt and give everything a good stir to combine. low sodium vegetable or chicken stock (7 cups, or more if you like it more brothy). Bring the soup to a boil, then turn the heat to low and cover and let simmer until the lentils are fully cooked and very tender (about 45 minutes). Make sure to check the soup occasionally to adjust the liquid; it will get thick but you want to make sure you can still pour it (plan to add a little bit of water or more stock and adjust the salt as needed).

At this point, stir in the rice (or broken vermicelli) and cook another 15 minutes.

Serve with Lemon Wedges

Don't underestimate that fresh squeeze of lemon to wake all the earthy and deep flavors in this soup up! Cut up one or two lemons into wedges and have those available next to the soup.

Turkish Salad

Ingredients:

100.00 gm Feta Cheese

15 gm Tomato

10.00 gm Red Capsicum

10.00 gm Yellow Capsicum

10.00 gm Green Capsicum

10.00 gm Cucumber

5.00 gm onion

10.00 gm Black Olive

3.00 gm Capers

10.00 gm Ice Burg Lettuce

1.00 Pcs Egg

1.00 pcs Lemon

3.000 gm Salt

20.000 ml Olive Oil

3.000 gm White Pepper

Method of cooking:

Chop the lettuce in bite-size pieces. De-seed (optional) and chop the cucumber and tomatoes. Seed the peppers, remove the cores and cut the flesh into thin strips. Cut the red onion in half, peel and finely slice it. Then toss all the chopped veggies into a large bowl.To make the dressing crush, peel and finely mince the clove of garlic. Add to it the juice of a large lemon, salt, pepper, olive oil, the finely chopped mint and parsley and sumac. Whisk everything together. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss lightly. Serve garnished with feta cheese cubes and some black olives."

Moroccan Lamb Tajine

Ingredients:

250.000 gm Lamb Shank

50.000 gm Couscous

20.000 gm Toamto

20.000 gm Carrot

15.000 gm Long Beans

15.000 gm Cauliflower

10.000 gm Dry Apricot

15.000 gm Broccoli

15.000 gm Toamto Paste

20.000 pcs Onion

5.000 gm Paprika Pwd

5.000 gm Turmaric Pwd

5.000 gm Cumin Pwd

10.000 gm Honey

10 gm Dates

5 gm Garlic

5 ml Salt

3 gm Black Pepper

10 gm Butter

15 ml Cooking Oil

Method Of Cooking

Place the cayenne, black pepper, paprika, ginger, turmeric and cinnamon into a small bowl and mix to combine. Place the lamb in a large bowl and toss together with half of the spice mix. Cover and leave overnight in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 150C/300F/Gas2. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp of argan (or vegetable) oil in a large casserole dish. Add the grated onion and the remaining spice mix and cook over a gentle heat for 10 minutes so that the onions are soft but not coloured. Add the crushed garlic for the final 3 minutes.

In a separate frying pan, heat the remaining oil and brown the cubes of lamb on all sides then add the browned meat to the casserole dish. De-glaze the frying pan with ¼ pint of tomato juice and add these juices to the pan.

Add the remaining tomato juice, chopped tomatoes, apricots, dates, raisins or sultanas, flaked almonds, saffron, lamb stock and honey to the casserole dish. Bring to the boil, cover with a fitted lid, place in the oven and cook for 2-2½ hours or until the meat is meltingly tender.

Place the lamb in a tagine or large serving dish and sprinkle over the chopped herbs. Serve.

Turkish Mixed Grill

Ingredients:

80 gm Beef Mince

80 gm Mutton Mince

80 gm Chicken Boneless Leg

60 gm Prawn 13/14 Per Kg

5 gm Black Salt

10 gm Onion Chop

5 gm Red Capsicum

5 gm Yellow Capsicum

5 gm Green Capsicum

3 gm Fresh Corieander

2 gm Fresh Mint

50 gm Tomanto

5 gm Green Chili

50 gm Basmati Rice

5 gm Garam Masala

5 gm Garlic Paste

10 gm Ghee

10 gm Butter

15 ml Cooking Oil

5 gm Salt

50 gm Chickpeas

50 gm Eggplant

10 gm Kalamata Oilve

3 gm Red Chili Pwd

10 gm Tahina

1 gm Lemon

Method of Cooking:

Beef

In a large bowl, combine the diced Beef, white pepper, salt, olive oil and tomato paste.

Chicken

In another large bowl, combine the chicken, white pepper, salt, olive oil, tomato paste and curry powder.

Mutton

In a large bowl, combine the Mutton mince, white pepper, salt, garlic, capsicum, chili flakes and parsley.

Prawn

In a large bowl, Lemon, white pepper, a pinch of salt and the olive oil.

Cover all the bowls with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to marinate overnight.

Bring meat back to room temperature. Form Beef into a long sausage and thread onto a long metal skewer. Thread the chicken onto a metal skewer, and the prawn onto another. Cook the skewers and the Mutton a charcoal barbecue grill, or in a griddle pan or frying pan on your stovetop.

To serve

• steamed rice

• hummus

• sun-dried tomato dip

• tabbouleh

• tzatziki

• fresh salad



Beef Surf and Turf

Ingredients:

300.000 gm Beef Short Ribs (Local)

10.000 gm Butter

10.000 gm Toamto Paste

3.000 gm Black Pepper

5.000 gm Demiglaze Pwd

10.000 gm Onion

5.000 gm Garlic

1.000 gm Bay Leave

5.000 gm Salt

10.000 ml Cooking Oil

10.000 gm Hp Sauce

5.000 ml Lp Sauce

Method Of Cooking

Salt and pepper ribs, then dredge in flour. Set aside. Cook pancetta in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until completely crispy and all fat is rendered. Remove the pancetta and set aside. Do not discard grease.

Add olive oil to the pan with the pancetta grease, and raise the heat to high. Brown ribs on all sides, about 45 seconds per side. Remove ribs and set aside. Turn heat to medium.

Add onions, carrots, and shallots to pan and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in wine and scrape the bottom of pan to release all the flavorful bits of glory. Bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes.

Add broth, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Taste and add more salt if needed. Add ribs to the liquid; they should be almost completely submerged. Add thyme and rosemary sprigs (whole) to the liquid.

Put on the lid and place into the oven. Cook at 350˚F for 2 hours, then reduce heat to 325˚F and cook for an additional 30 to 45 minutes. Ribs should be fork-tender and falling off the bone. Remove the pan from the oven and allow it to sit for at least 20 minutes, lid on, before serving. At the last minute, skim fat off the top of the liquid. (You can also refrigerate the mixture, then remove solid fat from the top.)

Serve 2 ribs on a bed of creamy goat cheese polenta, spooning a little juice over the top.