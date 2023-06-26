Eid recipes by InterContinental Dhaka

Chicken Gilafi Kebab:

Ingredients

220 gms Beef mince

20 gms Onion

20 gms Garlic

20 gms Tomatoes

10 gms Green Capsicum

10 gms Yellow capsicum

10 gms Red capsicum

15 gms Coriander leaves

10 gms green Chili

5 gms Salt

3 grm mint

20 ml Oil

5 gms Chop Mint

2 gms Red Chilli powder

2 gms Garam masala powder

5 gms Ginger garlic paste

1 gms Cumin powder

05 ml Lemon juice

08 grms Sour card

3 ml Kewra water

20 grm yogurt

Cooking Method:

1. In a grinder add mince beef, onion, salt, red chili powder, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mint leave, green chilies, kewra water.

2. Grind all these ingredients well.

3. Take chopped onion, capsicum and coriander leaves in a flat surface.

4. Wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs and roll it in to shape.

5. Now grill or shallow fry the kebabs and take it in a baking tray

6. Bake them in oven at 180 degree for 5 to 7 minutes.

7. Blend mint, salt & lemon juice together.

8. Served the kebabs with yogurt dip.

Mutton Shank Masala:

Ingredients

6 tbsp Vegetable oil

5 pcs Mutton shanks (about 80 grm each)

½ tsp Ground Cloves

10 pcs Green Cardamom pods

2 Bay leaves

1 Cinnamon stick

1 tsp Chili powder

1 tsp Kashmiri Chili powder

2 tsp turmeric powder

20 grm sour curd

2 tsp Cumin powder

2 tsp Coriander powder

5 Onions, sliced

30g fresh Ginger paste

2 Green chilies

200 grm Chopped tomatoes

1 liter lamb stock or Veg Stock

1-2 tbsp Sugar

1 tsp salt

Juice ½ lemon

Cooking Method:

Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a large deep casserole. Add the Mutton shanks, in 2 batches, and cook over a medium-high heat for 5-10 minutes until lightly brown colored, then remove from the pan and set aside.

Add another 3 tbsp. of the oil to the pan, then add the turmeric, cloves, cardamom pods, bay leaves, cinnamon stick and chili flakes. Gently fry for 2-3 minutes until the fragrances of the spices are released. Add a splash of water if they begin to color much.

Add the onions and the remaining 2 tbsp. of the oil and fry, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the ginger, green chilies.

Add the cumin powder, coriander powder and then add them to the pan with the other spices and continue to cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes and stock, add the sugar, and then season with the salt, lemon juice and some black pepper. Add the lamb shanks, turning to coat, then cover with the lid. Cook over a low heat for 3 hours or until the lamb is very tender, giving the pot a stir halfway through.

At the end of the cooking time, skim most of the oil off from the top of the casserole using a large spoon, then remove the shanks. Turn up the heat to high and reduce the sauce for 30-40 minutes until it coats the back of a spoon. Taste and adjust the seasoning. You may want to add more salt, sugar or lemon juice.

Serve the lamb with the sauce. Garnish with chopped mint and coriander.

Eggless Mango Cheesecake:

Ingredients

Mango Puree- 50 grm

Cream Cheese -50 grm

Fresh Cream- 124grm

Vanilla Essence- 02 ml

White Chocolate-33 grm

Gelatin- 5 grm

Lemon Zest- 1pinch

Digestive Biscuit

Butter

Prep Method:

First Cheese need to stir well to make it soft & lose. Melt white chocolate in a separate bowl. Also whip the fresh cream in a separate bowl. Put the gelatin in cold water. Peel the mango and blend it. Now mix cream cheese, mango, vanilla essence, lemon zest & gelatin together. Now add white chocolate & whip cream together. Now pour the mixer in a mold. Place digestive crust & butter in the mold first. Keep it in freezer to set. Defrost when to serve. Decorate the plate as you want.

Lemon Panna Cota:

Ingredients

Milk- 100ml

Fresh Cream- 100 ml

Sugar- 40 grm

Gelatin- 5 grm

Vanilla- 02 ml

Gelatine- 5 grm

Lemon Zest- 1pinch

Semi Whip Cream- 50 grm

Prep Method:

Boil milk, fresh cream & sugar. Add gelatin, vanilla essence & lemon zest together with cold water. After normal temperature add whip cream slowly. Now the mixer is ready for serve. But before that its need to put in a mold and keep it in a freezer. Demold it before serving & garnish it as you want.