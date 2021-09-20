Javed Omar to star in a special episode of ‘Mashrafee Junior’

Javed Omar will appear in Mashrafe Junior's special episode on 21 September at 8.30 pm.  The drama is aired at 8.30 pm every day.

‘Mashrafe Junior’. Photo: Courtesy
‘Mashrafe Junior’. Photo: Courtesy

"Mashrafe Junior" is the story of chasing an impossible dream of a cricketer.

Javed Omar will appear in Mashrafe Junior's special episode on 21 September at 8.30 pm. 

The drama follows the life of two siblings - Moni and Monda, and Moni's ultimate passion for cricket.

Produced by Sajjad Sumon and penned by Asfidul Haque, the drama stars Shatabdi Wadud, Golam Farida Chhanda, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Runa Khan, Anindo, Hamim, Maimuna Ferdous Momo and others.

Viewers can also enjoy the Dipto TV programme on their YouTube channel.

Synopsis of this week story

Sohana takes control of the house after sidelining Runa, Dilara and Aliya. Fearing Sohana, Sadik pretends to respect Runa in office.

Meanwhile, in the fight of securing a place in the academy, Moni and Ayaan's team will face celebrity cricketer Javed Omar in "All Star club".

On the other hand, Manik is conspiring to create chaos in Dada bhai's arms factory. Will Moni be able to overcome both Sohana's trick and the challenge on the field?

