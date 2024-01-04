ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse, amends concussion substitute rule

Sports

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:22 pm

The modification has come into effect on 12 December 2023 and accordingly if a team wants to refer to caught-behind in the process of a stumping, it will now have to exercise a DRS option for the caught-behind appeal separately.

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:22 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has effected a notable change in playing conditions, as per which the umpires henceforth will only assess the side-on replays for stumping without considering the caught-behind scenario during the Decision Review System (DRS) referrals.

The modification has come into effect on 12 December 2023 and accordingly if a team wants to refer to caught-behind in the process of a stumping, it will now have to exercise a DRS option for the caught-behind appeal separately.

In the series against India early last year, Australian wicketkeeper, Alex Carey widely used review for caught-behind after a stumping without exhausting the team's DRS option.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Now, the appeal for stumping will only display images from the side-on camera and the umpires will only consider them as they will not inspect for a snick.

"The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review," read ICC's new amendment.

The ICC has also brought in more clarity in concussion replacement rule. Now, the substitute player will not be permitted to bowl if the replaced player was suspended from bowling at the time of the concussion.

Similarly, the global governing body also has limited to four minutes the time set for on field injury assessment and treatment.

Along with these ICC rule changes, the BCCI has also decided to continue the 'Dead Ball' and two bouncers per over rules that it implemented during last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in the Ranji Trophy beginning on Friday.

