Walton-DRU Media Cup tournament: TBS wins against The Daily Manab Zamin by big margin

Sports

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 02:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Business Standard defeated The Daily Manab Zamin by a big margin in the second-round match of the Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament.

The Daily Manab Zamin won the toss and batted first in the second round match and was bowled out after just 24 runs.

The man of the match was the guest player Imran Hossain. 

The cricket tournament began on 20 November at the Outer Stadium in the capital's Paltan.

A total of 55 media houses, split into eight groups, are participating in the competition organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and sponsored by Walton High Tech Industries Limited.

Earlier, TBS won the first-round match with DBC News on 21 November.

During a press conference held Saturday at the conference room of Nasrul Hamid auditorium, DRU President Mursalin Nomani said, "Fifty teams will participate in this year's tournament that starts from Monday … we play for fun and participate in the game with cordial relation among all."

He thanked all the sports journalists associated with the tournament for their cooperation in organising the game and also thanked the sponsoring organisation, Walton.

The DRU president hoped that the tournament would end in a very festive atmosphere.

 

