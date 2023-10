Trucks carrying aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, as seen from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Reuters TV

US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi committed to the significant acceleration of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning Sunday, the White House said.

The White House said Biden briefed Sisi on US efforts to ensure the conflict does not expand in the region.