UN says attacks against humanitarian workers may be war crimes

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights logo is seen at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights logo is seen at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The UN Human Rights Office said on Friday that attacks against people involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to war crimes, following a deadly strike by Israel against aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

"Attacking people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to a war crime," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said. "As the High Commissioner has repeatedly stated, impunity must end."

Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.

"The Israeli airstrikes that killed World Central Kitchen personnel underline the horrific conditions under which humanitarian workers are operating in Gaza," Laurence said.

"International law requires all parties to respect and protect humanitarian relief personnel and ensure their safety, security, and freedom of movement."

He said the suspension of aid delivery and distribution by NGOs including World Central Kitchen in the wake of the killings increased the "already real risk of more deaths from famine and disease at larger scale".

Israel said on Thursday it would adjust its tactics in the Gaza war after the killings that its military had acknowledged were a major mistake.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres rejected Israel's position that the airstrike was a "regrettable incident", saying many humanitarian personnel have been attacked previously.

