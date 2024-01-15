Hamas airs video of Israeli hostages, says it will disclose their fate

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
15 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:42 am

Related News

Hamas airs video of Israeli hostages, says it will disclose their fate

Reuters
15 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:42 am
Liora Argamani, mother of hostage Noa Argamani, 26, who was filmed as she was being abducted during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, attends a gathering held to honour her daughter, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 23, 2023 REUTERS/Shir Torem
Liora Argamani, mother of hostage Noa Argamani, 26, who was filmed as she was being abducted during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, attends a gathering held to honour her daughter, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 23, 2023 REUTERS/Shir Torem

Hamas aired video on Sunday showing three Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza in which they urged their government to stop the offensive against the Palestinian group and bring about their release, as both sides marked the 100th day of the war.

The undated 37-second video of Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, ended with the chyron: "Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate."

Hamas said earlier on Sunday it had lost contact with some hostages as Israeli forces shelled Gaza, noting that they might have been killed in the process. At the outset of the war, it also threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli military strikes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israeli officials have generally declined to respond to Hamas' public messaging on the hostages, casting it as psychological warfare. Hagar Mizrahi, a forensic official with Israel's Health Ministry, told local TV on December 31 that autopsies of slain hostages who had been recovered found causes of death inconsistent with Hamas' account they had died in air strikes.

But Israel has also made clear it is aware of the risks to hostages from its offensive, and is taking precautions.

"The military operation takes time. It obligates us to be precise, and we are adapting it in accordance with the threats and the hostages who are in the field," chief armed forces spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

Of some 240 people seized by Hamas in an October 7 cross-border killing spree that sparked the war, around half were released in a November truce. Israel says 132 remain in Gaza and that 25 of them have died in captivity.

The hostage crisis has riveted Israelis reeling from the worst attack in their history. Some hostages' relatives have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enter another truce or even call off the war. He has vowed to fight on until Hamas is destroyed, which he argued would enable the hostages' release.

Last month, Netanyahu said in parliament he had asked Beijing to help free Argamani, whose mother Liora is Chinese. Suffering from a terminal illness, Liora Argamani has appealed to be reunited with her daughter before she dies.

World+Biz / Middle East

Hamas-Israel Conflict / Hamas-Israel / Gaza / Gaza crisis / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

27m | Features
Photos: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

12m | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The overworked insomniac’s guide to making the perfect coffee

42m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

15h | Videos
Rebel groups agree to cease-fire with junta government in Myanmar

Rebel groups agree to cease-fire with junta government in Myanmar

1h | Videos
'Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glass' will take pictures and write captions on command

'Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glass' will take pictures and write captions on command

27m | Videos
Commodity price control is difficult in the market situation

Commodity price control is difficult in the market situation

2h | Videos