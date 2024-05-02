UN estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost $30 bn to $40 bn

Middle East

AFP
02 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 07:20 pm

UN estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost $30 bn to $40 bn

"The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented... this is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II,"said UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah al-Dardari.

AFP
02 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
A house damaged in an Israeli strike lies in ruin, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
A house damaged in an Israeli strike lies in ruin, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

A UN agency said Thursday rebuilding war-wracked Gaza will cost an estimated $30 billion to $40 billion and require an effort on a scale the world has not seen since World War II.

"The United Nations Development Programme's initial estimates for the reconstruction of... the Gaza Strip surpasses $30 billion and could reach up to $40 billion," said UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah al-Dardari.

"The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented... this is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II."

